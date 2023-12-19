Turtle Beach's new Stealth Ultra Wireless Smart Game Controller for Xbox has a display

Turtle Beach has launched a new premium controller for PC and Xbox gamers, where in addition to premium components it features an interactive LCD display.

The new Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless Smart Game Controller for Xbox and PC is available now in the U.S. (other regions like Australia are getting this in January 2024). As a premium gaming controller, it does something we haven't seen before - it features a full-color Connected Command Display. Yeah, a small LCD screen on your Xbox controller is very cool.

Not simply a gimmick, the Connected Command Display offers gamers a new way to customize RGB lighting, make adjustments to game and chat audio settings, thumbstick sensitivity, remap buttons, and more. And that includes getting chat notifications from apps on your phone.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless Smart Game Controller, admittedly a mouthful of a name, is the company's premium controller. So, the fancy display is backed by premium materials, ergonomic grips, and tactile switches for all buttons, and the D-Pad is rated with a five-million-click lifecycle. The sticks also use contactless Hall Effect sensors for accuracy, durability, and to avoid stick drift.

The controller comes packed with a low-profile charging dock. Like Microsoft's own Xbox Elite controller, the triggers on this Turtle Beach pad are adjustable so that you can get that instantaneous response with different trigger stops for FPS shooters. With up to 30 hours of charge using the Eco Mode that turns off RGB lighting and high-speed USB 3.0 charging, you've also got the option to play and charge, thanks to the inclusion of a 10-foot (3-meter) USB cable.

Throw in-app support and custom audio tuning, settings, and hardware that leverages Turtle Beach's expertise - it's one impressive controller. With an MSRP of $199.99 USD ($329.95 AUD), it doesn't come cheap - but this is premium through and through.

"The Stealth Ultra's premium components, build quality, and features elevate it beyond any other controller in the market today, and firmly establishes it as the must-have controller for gamers who want the best," notes Cris Keirn, Interim CEO & SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation. "Turtle Beach controllers have been designed to provide the ultimate in control and to integrate features far exceeding the category. The all-new Stealth Ultra is a supreme testament to that ideal and another clear example of Turtle Beach continuing to deliver on that promise to our fans."