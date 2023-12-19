Check out your Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo 2023 Year In Review gaming stats

Zelda, Starfield, Diablo, Baldur's Gate, Star Wars, and more. 2023 was big year for gaming on all platforms, so why not check out your Year in Review.

2023 was a banger year for gaming, no matter if you spent most of that time playing on a PC or a console like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch. With heavy hitter releases like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo IV, Starfield, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it has been a great year for new releases.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

If new games aren't your thing, perhaps you spent most of 2023 firing up Counter-Strike: GO and then Counter-Strike 2, or maybe, like me, you played an alarming amount of a co-op rogue-like cooking game called Plate Up! on PC.

And if you want to see where you've spent your 2023 gaming time, there's a bunch of annual summaries from the major platforms presenting your annual gaming habits in fun holiday-themed presentations. So check out your Year in Review on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo.

Steam's 2023 Year in Review

Here, you can look at the number of games you played throughout 2023, alongside the number of achievements you've unlocked. Valve also depicts the percentage of your game time spent playing with a Keyboard and Mouse versus a Controller, with the individual games you spent the most time with highlighted. For me, it was the Plate Up! followed by Cyberpunk 2077. There are also several cool graphs and charts in Steam's Year in Review, covering playtime by month and a breakdown of the genres you gravitate toward. Here's the link.

PlayStation's 2023 Wrap-Up

4

The PlayStation Wrap-Up for 2023 covers PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, breaking down the game, session, and Trophies earned month-by-month. It's a slick presentation that is fully animated and customized and worth checking out. Here's the link.

Xbox 2023 Year In Review

4

Microsoft's Xbox Year In Review breaks down the stats with total play-time and individual game-time represented in hours, alongside all of the Achievements unlocked and Gamerscore racked up. Xbox Series X became my most used gaming platform of 2023 because of a little game called Diablo IV - thanks to its excellent controller support and relaxing on-the-couch vibes: that and Bethesda's Starfield. Here's the link.

Nintendo 2023 Year In Review

Finally, there's Nintendo's Year In Review, where you can see how you've spent your time with the Nintendo Switch in 2023 - covering most played games, genres, and styles and a breakdown of what games defined your Switch gaming each month. Here's the link.