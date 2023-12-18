Max Payne and Alan Wake 2 voice actor James McCaffrey passes away

James McCaffrey passes away, the voice behind Max Payne himself, as well as Tom Zane, Zachariah Trench, and Alex Casey in the Alan Wake and Control games.

James McCaffrey, the voice behind Max Payne and Alan Wake 2's Alex Casey, has passed away at age 65.

Sam Lake and James McCaffrey (source: Sam Lake's Twitter)

TMZ reported that McCaffrey died after a battle with cancer, with a post on Twitter from developer Remedy Entertainment saying they were "deeply saddened" by the news. Remedy tweeted: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved friend and collaborator James McCaffrey, the iconic voice of Max Payne and Alex Casey. His remarkable talent not only gave life to our characters but also left an enduring impact on our community. Our hearts go out to his family in this time of loss".

Not only that, but Remedy writer and director -- and the face of Max Payne -- Sam Lake, said: "I'm heartbroken to hear the sad news of James McCaffrey's passing. We worked together for more than 25 years. He was a lovely man and a dear friend. He was a key part of the Remedy family. He was a brilliant actor. No one could do what he did better than him".

He added: "James was Max Payne, Thomas Zane, Zachariah Trench and finally Alex Casey. I had the honor of sharing Max Payne's role and Casey's role with him. He was a joy to work with. I will cherish his memory and I miss him. My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Jim".

Sad to see, right after the launch of Alan Wake 2 and Remedy Entertainment's accolades in the process, RIP Mr. McCaffrey.