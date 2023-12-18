FSP's new 2500W PSU can handle 4 x RTX 4090s, features upgraded PCIe 12V-2×6 power cables

FSP's new Cannon Pro 2500W power supply has not one, not two, but four native PCIe Gen5 power connectors... ready for quad RTX 4090 systems.

The upcoming FSP Cannon Pro 2500W power supply is ready for crypto farms, multi-user gaming systems, workstation systems, and AI platforms with up to 2500W of power. We also have 80 Plus Platinum certification, full ATX 3.1 specs, and an upgraded PCIe Gen5 power connector.

Wait, a redesigned PCIe Gen5 connector? Yep, NVIDIA and multiple power supply makers started using the newest version of the 12VHPWR connector that NVIDIA is using on its GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, with the new connector called 12V-2x6. FSP is one of the first PSU makers with the new connectors -- and FOUR of them -- which will be on this behemoth 2500W power supply.

The new changes are cosmetic for the most part, with newer cables and connectors that are fully compatible with each other. The new 12V-2x6 power cables have been designed with more safety in mind, with a new clamping mechanism and shorter sense pins, that should hopefully reduce (and hopefully even solve) the melting of power connectors that are due to incorrect installation. Fingers crossed.

FSP's new Cannon Pro 2500W power supply has 3 x PCIe 6+2-pin and 4 x 12V-2x6 power connectors... which means you can use 4 x GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards from a single PSU, and even up to 5 x RTX 4090s if you use the remaining PCIe cables.

FSP is using a fully modular design here with its new Cannon Pro 2500W power supply, which means you don't need to have a huge mess of cables if you're only using a single graphics card.

The new FSP Cannon Pro 2500W PSU will be available in 2024.