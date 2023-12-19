Jack Black has said there is 'radio silence' about a Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel

Jack Black has said there has been 'radio silence' between him, Nintendo, and Illumination about a sequel for 'The Super Mario Bros Movie.'

Jack Black has spoken to Variety and said that he's patiently waiting for some news about a sequel to the intensely popular Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The voice actor for the infamous Bowser sat down for an interview with Variety and revealed that the only communication about a potential sequel has been coming from him, other than that it has been "radio silence" between him, Nintendo, and the animation studio behind the original project, Illumination. Black told the publication that, "The only chatter has been coming from me, and I don't even know if I'm allowed to chatter."

Black said that he's been "chomping at the bit to get back to business," indicating that he's completely on board for a new Super Mario Bros. movie. Black appeared on an episode of the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, where he revealed the iconic track "Peaches" was only created halfway through the production of the movie.

"I don't like to mix my music and movies, unless they told me at the beginning," Black says. "I'm real protective of the Tenacious D side of my career. They sent me a 30-second nugget of an idea, and it was hilarious. So I fleshed it out, added some lyrics and melody, and they loved it. And by God, they put it in the film. I couldn't believe they did."

Judging by the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, grossing a record-breaking $1.36 billion at the box office and becoming the highest-grossing film based on a video game after just one week of release, I would bet that Universal and Illumination will eventually make a sequel. Especially considering the budget for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was $100 million. When that will be, seemingly only Illumination, Universal, and perhaps Nintendo know.