Photographer publishes 4 years in the making photo of the Sun

A photographer who was forced to wait four years to get the perfect shot has finally captured the moment he was after and published the results.

The perfect photograph is certainly subjective, and to photographer Jack Lodge, it meant waiting four years to capture one of his favorite objects, the Sun.

Photographer publishes 4 years in the making photo of the Sun 36362
The sun photographer had been chasing a specific shot of our host star for four whole years, with multiple attempts at making the shot being foiled by simple weather problems such as overcast skies. Lodge was set on capturing the Sun lining up perfectly with the Durdle Door, a natural limestone arch on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, England. The perfect lineup happens to occur only once, two to three weeks each year.

Furthermore, reports indicate that the Sun only lines up behind the Durdle Door for less than five minutes each day (during the period when it's possible). This small window of opportunity meant Lodge had to wake up at 5:00 AM to arrive at the location in time to capture the moment. After waiting four years for the opportunity to arise, it happened, and the results are above.

Photographer publishes 4 years in the making photo of the Sun 2858
"I've tried in the past and it's just not happened," Lodge told PetaPixel. "I've got a little bit of a sunstar and it's not been great, even with clear skies. And then other times you drive for an hour, walk for an hour, and it's like, really? The forecast said it was clear. So it's a constant battle."

"It was taken at 10 past eight in the morning and it was shot at 1/20th of a second, at f/22, ISO 100," Lodge adds.

Despite how long it took to capture the star-shaped photo Lodge says he prefers the one above. which I personally agree with.

"I think it's harder to get than the one with the star," says Lodge. "That's my personal favorite because it's so cold and the warm light just created this mist. The light on the sand as well, it makes it look like glass. So yeah, that one was more special for me, but they're both awesome; it's been cool to see everyone's reactions to both."

NEWS SOURCE:petapixel.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

