TSMC is developing 1.4nm chips called A14 that are due to arrive around 2027

TSMC's 2nm or N2 process node looks to be on track for a 2025 debut (probably inside an iPhone), but the company is also working on a 1.4nm process or A14.

As the size of nodes for chips decreases and their complexity increases, only some companies with the technology can continue to push and produce the most cutting-edge microprocessors. With that said, one stands out from the pack - TSMC.

Earlier today (or was that last night), we reported on the company's upcoming 2nm (or N2) process node that is rumored to power the next-generation iPhone 17 Pro. It's on track for 2025. Naturally, the company's portfolio extends beyond this, and even though it's assumed that both TSMC and its competitors like Samsung that the development of 1.4nm process nodes will follow 2nm - we've now for confirmation of its existence via a company slide showcased during a recent Future of Logic panel.

As posted by Dylan Patel over on X, TSMC's 1.4nm node or A14 is currently "in development" alongside the company acknowledging that AI will power microprocessors for the foreseeable future. With 2nm expected in 2025, which, like 3nm and the iPhone 15, will probably debut alongside a new round of Apple products.

After this, a more advanced 2nm node from TSMC is expected in 2026, so if we assume that the company plans to maintain its market lead and pace, 1.4nm will arrive in 2027 or 2028 at the latest. It's expected that 1.4nm will use advanced gate-all-around FETs similar to 2nm, though it remains to be seen where these chips will be produced.

With Intel, Samsung, and others building out new technologies for chip manufacturing, a lot will happen between now and the arrival of 1.4nm microprocessors - but it will certainly be interesting to see what these next-next-gen production nodes will bring to the table regarding performance and efficiency.