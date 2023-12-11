PS5 Pro devkits arrive at third-party studios, Sony expects Pro specs to leak: Report

Sony reportedly expects PS5 Pro specifications to leak sometime this month or into early 2024 as more third-party studios receive PS5 Pro devkits.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has reportedly shipped out devkits to more distant third-party studios, and it may only be a matter of time before specs start to leak.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to new reports from Insider Gaming, executives at Sony's game division expect the specs for its upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console to surface throughout this month. Sources have told Tom Henderson that Sony is starting to distribute PS5 Pro devkits to third-party studios. It's assumed that some group, team, or studio will pass around the highly-confidential spec sheet for Sony's upgraded PS5.

Popular Now: Nintendo Switch 2 leaks point to big upgrades and early release date

Given this timing, it's highly likely that Sony has already distributed PS5 Pro devkits to its internal teams--studios like Insomniac Games and Guerrilla Games probably had early PS5 Pro iterations before the tech was matured. It's also possible that Sony has already shipped out PS5 Pro devkits to its closer third-party partners, including companies like Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two Interactive to name a few. It's typically unlikely that these closer publishers would leak specific portions of the PS5 Pro's capabilities.

"Internally, Sony is expecting full specs to leak this month because of dev kit distribution to 3rd party studios," Henderson said, citing sources that have been remarkably accurate--Henderson's sources spoke about the InZone line of premium monitors and headsets, and the PlayStation Portal device, before both accessories were announced.

This isn't the first time Sony has shipped out hardware development kits. We've been writing about this for a while now; For instance, Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan has shipped 25,000 pounds of devkits throughout 2022 - early 2023, with a sizable portion of that going overseas to California. Throughout 2022, Sony shipped over 20,000 pounds of devkits.

It's unknown whether or not these development kits were for the current PlayStation 5, the PlayStation VR2, or the PlayStation 5 Pro. It's likely a combination of all of these systems.