Singleplayer Blade game coming from Dishonored and Deathloop dev Arkane

Deathloop dev Arkane Lyon is working on a brand new Marvel game set in the Blade universe, will be action-adventure and set in the heart of Paris.

Dishonored and Deathloop developer Arkane Lyon is making a new game based on Marvel's undead vampire hunter, Blade.

It's official: A new Blade game is in development, and Arkane is working on the project. The game is a singleplayer, action-adventure game with a third-person view that touches on violent, mature themes. It seems Marvel is distancing itself as far as it can away from the failure of Square Enix's Avengers live game.

According Blade game director Dinga Bakaba, the Blade game is based on the "wildest take on a superhero we love," but he didn't expand very much on that point.

Marvel's Blade game will take players to a quarantined section of Paris in the middle of a supernatural emergency. Vampires have emerged, terrorizing the city of lights and forcing Parisians to shelter inside their homes at night to wait for sunrise.

"Arkane's touch fits blade like Dinga's trench coat. It's a mature, action-adventure game, singleplayer, where you get to play Blade your way," said Marvel Games VP Bill Rosemann. "We're huge fans of Arkane Lyon, not only for their innovative gameplay, but for their authentic passion. That's why, on Blade's 50th anniversary, we're honored to announce this true Marvel team-up."

Dinga says the project is a dream come true for him and the rest of the team at Arkane Lyon:

"The entire team at Arkane Lyon is pouring so much love into this immersive, third-person action-adventure set in the heart of Paris. Please sit back, let us cook, and voila! Merci beaucoup!"

This is one of several new Marvel games that are currently in development, including two games at EA--a new Iron Man and Black Panther game--as well was an ensemble project at Skydance New Media under a team led by Uncharted visionary Amy Hennig.