Meta releases new AI image generator called 'Imagine'

Meta has released its own AI image generator called Imagine, and it's arriving as a separate tool in the form of a standalone website.

Meta has published a new website called Imagine, the company's new artificial intelligence-powered text-to-image generator.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Meta is making it clear that it's fully getting onto the artificial intelligence-powered train that many big technology companies are quickly adopting. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg even said earlier this year that the company would be integrating AI into "every single one of our products," and this recent announcement is a reflection of that. The new image generator will be using Meta's Emu model and will be capable of generating four images every prompt.

Notably, these images each have a visible watermark located in the bottom left corner. This watermark appears on every generated image and informs viewers of the image it was created using Meta AI. However, this visible watermark isn't likely to last long as Meta says they are currently in the process of testing an invisible watermark technique that is "resilient to common image manipulations like cropping, color change (brightness, contrast, etc.), screen shots and more."

Check out Imagine here.

Furthermore, Meta has rolled out some new features for Meta's messaging apps (Instagram, What's App, and Messenger). This new feature is called "reimagine" and allows users to edit existing images within chats with the power of AI.