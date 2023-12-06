Apple's updated M3 MacBook Air could launch as soon as March 2024

Apple is reportedly getting ready to ship an update to its popular MacBook Air. The new laptop will have an M3 chip and come in the same display sizes.

Apple's MacBook Air is among the best laptops on the market at its size, especially since the company added its own silicon and ditched Intel for good. But the current m2 model is about to get a refresh for an even better one if reports turn out to be true. And it's going to happen soon.

That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who says that Apple intends to try and arrest a slowdown in laptop sales by adding a newly refreshed model to the lineup in the shape of the new M3 MacBook Air. Gurman cites unnamed sources when he says that Apple is already hard at work on the device and that it could debut in March 2024.

The new MacBook Air, codenamed J613 and J615, will reportedly come in the same 13- and 15-inch sizes that the current M2 model offers with the addition of that speedy new M3 chip. That M3 chip was announced not that long ago and is currently available in the 24-inch iMac. Expectations are high that Apple will also add support for the same M3 chip to the upcoming iPad Pro as well, a tablet that is also set to debut in March if rumors are true.

This could herald the beginning of a busy 2024 for Apple with the Vision Pro also set to arrive. There is no firm release date for the mixed reality headset, but we've been told to expect it in early 2024 which does mean we might see it arrive alongside the aforementioned iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and revamped iPad Air lineups.