Politician admits he secretly used ChatGPT to write and pass a new law

City lawmakers have proposed a new law that was entirely written by OpenAI's ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot tool.

It has happened a lawmaker has used OpenAI's ChatGPT to write a proposal for a new law to be passed, which it later was - unanimously.

The politician is city councilman Ramiro Rosário, and the new law he proposed was entirely written by ChatGPT, according to a new report from AP where the politician is quoted admitting to using the AI-powered technology. Rosário said that he asked OpenAI's ChatGPT to write him a proposal to prevent the city from charging taxpayers to replace water consumption meters if they are stolen. The chatbot spat out the answer, and he took it directly to his 35 peers without informing them of its origin.

"If I had revealed it before, the proposal certainly wouldn't even have been taken to a vote," Rosário told the AP by phone on Thursday.

The 36-member council approved it unanimously, and the new law went into effect on November 23.

"It would be unfair to the population to run the risk of the project not being approved simply because it was written by artificial intelligence," he added.

This marks the first time lawmakers have passed a law entirely written by artificial intelligence, and the unprecedented nature of this event has raised serious questions about the implications of such technology on laws globally.