AMD's latest GPU driver updates the UI for HYPR-RX and the new power-saving HYPR-RX Eco

Adrenalin Edition 23.12.1 for AMD Radeon GPUs is here, updating the UI for HYPR-RX and finally fixing the high idle power issue with Radeon RX 7000 GPUs.

AMD's latest Adrenalin Edition 23.12.1 driver release for Radeon GPUs is a big one in that there's a lot more going on than simply adding day-one support for one of the last big PC game releases for 2023 - Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The most immediate changes come with a redesign of the UI for the Home and Gaming tab to better integrate HYPR-RX.

HYPR-RX combines Anti-Lag+, Radeon Boost, and Radeon Super Resolution into a single-click option to make access to these technologies easier. However, due to issues with latency reduction interfering with game code, Anti-Lag+ is no longer a part of the equation, and there's no word on when it'll be coming back. Anyway, back to the UI redesign.

AMD's release notes state that HYPR-RX profiles can be enabled on a per-game basis on the Home Tab - a great addition as it brings AMD's tech to the forefront of the UI. Switching over the Gaming tab, users will be able to learn about each HYPR-RX feature and have direct control over any potential settings. It doesn't stop there, as Adrenalin Edition 23.12.1 introduces the brand-new AMD HYPR-RX Eco mode.

Designed with power saving in mind, "AMD Software will enable a suite of features for gamers to experience power savings with one click." This new feature is only available in Radeon 7000 Series graphics products and RDNA 3, with more RDNA GPU support coming later. This is primarily aimed at the new RDNA 3 mobile gaming GPUs currently being rolled out.

And speaking of the Radeon RX 7000 Series, Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling for Radeon RX 7900, 7800, and 7700 series GPUs is now officially available. This is great news, too, because Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling (HAGS) is a Windows 10 and Windows 11 feature that shifts GPU scheduling to the graphics processor instead of being handled by the CPU.

AMD's latest Adrenalin Edition 23.12.1 driver also finally fixes the long-standing idle power issue with Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. This one has been a long time coming.

"Improvements to high idle power when using select dual monitor display setups with mixed resolutions and high refresh rate displays (such as 1440p @ 120/144Hz + 1080p @ 120/144Hz or 2160p @ 120/144Hz + 1080p @ 120/144Hz) on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs."

According to Tom's Hardware, the improvements to idle power usage on Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT GPUs are massive - with the 7800 XT dropping from 33W to 12.9W and the 7700 Xt dropping from 27.5W to 12W.

