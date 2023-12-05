GTA 6 trailer based on real-life Florida news stories

Stranger than fiction: Some of the craziest moments in the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer are based on real-world 'Florida man' events and news stories.

GTA VI trailer's outlandish Florida Man moments aren't just satire--they actually happened.

Florida is a crazy place. Having lived here all my life, I confidently say with all of the gusto of Harrison Ford in the Force Awakens--it's true, all of it. That's the case with the GTA 6 trailer, as Rockstar sourced real-world events to inspire its internet-breaking debut trailer for one of the most anticipated games in existence.

Like real life, GTA 6 is filled with TikTok and Instagram captures of outrageous things that people do here in Florida, from watering their lawn naked to twerking on the roof of a car speeding down a Miami highway. Oh, and we can't forget the terrifying lady with hammers. Hurricanes, gators, and crazy people--here in Florida you just never know what you're going to get.

Here's a quick breakdown of some of the most memorable GTA 6 trailer moments and their real-world inspirations.

Crazy hammer lady

Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Chatsworth woman with hammers beats on a car, curses at onlooking neighbor who records.

Miami woman twerks on roof in speeding car on highway

The real-world version of this is much more dangerous (and a lot less glamorous) than the GTA VI sequence. As is the case with most Florida Man moments, drugs were likely involved here.

Police pull huge alligator from swimming pool

This happens more than you think and gators can be spotted quite often in pools.

Naked Florida man doing yard work angers neighbors

(Sarasota, FL)

News report - https://abc7chicago.com/naked-man-nude-lawn-work-yard/4294875/

Grand Theft Auto 6 will release sometime in 2025.