GTA 6 trailer based on real-life Florida news stories

Stranger than fiction: Some of the craziest moments in the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer are based on real-world 'Florida man' events and news stories.

GTA VI trailer's outlandish Florida Man moments aren't just satire--they actually happened.

GTA 6 trailer based on real-life Florida news stories 9
Florida is a crazy place. Having lived here all my life, I confidently say with all of the gusto of Harrison Ford in the Force Awakens--it's true, all of it. That's the case with the GTA 6 trailer, as Rockstar sourced real-world events to inspire its internet-breaking debut trailer for one of the most anticipated games in existence.

Like real life, GTA 6 is filled with TikTok and Instagram captures of outrageous things that people do here in Florida, from watering their lawn naked to twerking on the roof of a car speeding down a Miami highway. Oh, and we can't forget the terrifying lady with hammers. Hurricanes, gators, and crazy people--here in Florida you just never know what you're going to get.

Here's a quick breakdown of some of the most memorable GTA 6 trailer moments and their real-world inspirations.

Crazy hammer lady

GTA 6 trailer based on real-life Florida news stories 2
Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Chatsworth woman with hammers beats on a car, curses at onlooking neighbor who records.

Miami woman twerks on roof in speeding car on highway

GTA 6 trailer based on real-life Florida news stories 3
The real-world version of this is much more dangerous (and a lot less glamorous) than the GTA VI sequence. As is the case with most Florida Man moments, drugs were likely involved here.

Police pull huge alligator from swimming pool

GTA 6 trailer based on real-life Florida news stories 1
This happens more than you think and gators can be spotted quite often in pools.

(Sarasota, FL)

Naked Florida man doing yard work angers neighbors

GTA 6 trailer based on real-life Florida news stories 5
News report - https://abc7chicago.com/naked-man-nude-lawn-work-yard/4294875/

Grand Theft Auto 6 will release sometime in 2025.

