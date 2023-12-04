New Dragon Age Dreadwolf teaser shows huge next-gen graphics upgrade

BioWare celebrates Dragon Age day with a new teaser trailer for Dragon Age Dreadwolf with impressive next-gen visuals, confirms full-on reveal timing.

Dragon Age fans get updated on what to expect with the next game in the medieval fantasy franchise.

BioWare releases a new Dreadwolf teaser trailer with some impressive in-game visuals to celebrate Dragon Age day. The footage showcases and highlights just how much BioWare's visual skills have evolved since the release of Inquisition nearly 10 years ago, and Dreadwolf very much continues the impressive high graphical watermark set by the studio's ill-fated Anthem IP.

The trailer is short and sweet, touching upon three regions of Thedas that gamers should be able to explore throughout Dreadwolf. There's Treviso, a city in Antiva that's overseen by the shadow Crows; the coastal, tropical peninsula of Rivain; and Grey Warden's Weisshupt Fortress in the Anderfels (which may or may not be in ruins).

BioWare has also confirmed that a full Dragon Age Dreadwolf reveal event is planned for Summer of 2024.

"We fight for everyone, and we always will. The Crows rule Antiva."
"Glory to the risen gods. They come to deliver this world."
"Grey Wardens don't hide in a castle. I won't ask good soldiers to turn tail and run."
"Welcome to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Enter the world of Thedas, a vibrant land of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities steeped in savage combat and secret magics. Now, the fate of this world teeters on a knife's edge.

"Thedas needs a new leader - one they'll never see coming. You'll forge a courageous fellowship to challenge the gathering storm. Friendship, drama, and romance will abound as you bring striking individuals together into an extraordinary team. Become the leader and light the beacon of hope in their darkest moments."

Dragon Age Dreadwolf wishlist info:

