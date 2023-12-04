Halo Infinite's new Firefight mode sounds thrilling and chaotic

343 Industries is adding the beloved Firefight PVE gametype to Halo Infinite tomorrow, complete with fearsome bosses and King of the Hill craziness.

Firefight is coming to Halo Infinite with tomorrow's new update, but it'll be a bit different this time around.

Halo Infinite's new Season 5 Reckoning roadmap includes Firefight, one of my most-played Halo gametypes of all time. As is usually the case with Infinite's modes, Firefight is getting some big changes that turns the PVE chaos on its head.

The biggest change is Firefight is no longer solely a survival gametype with a pool of lives. Instead, 343i is merging King of the Hill into Firefight to create what sounds like a thrilling and significantly challenging experience. Any Firefight player will tell you that your team is most vulnerable when clumped together--one good grenade can wipe out the whole group--and that's basically what KotH is all about.

343i's new evolution of Firefight will feature both matchmaking and custom game options complete with in-depth Forge scripting, a host of new maps, a new regenerating "repair field" equipment, and even fearsome high-value targets and bosses that could be as tough as the enemies featured in Infinite's campaign.

Firefight King of the Hill goes live tomorrow, December 5 as part of a big new update for Halo Infinite.

Check out more info below:

9 maps

House of Reckoning

Behemoth

Deadlock

Launch Site

Live Fire

Oasis

Exiled (by Epetr0, SandoChokUN)

Kusini Bay (by Mr Kwatz)

Vallaheim (by HaiseOz)

Supports both matchmaking and custom games

New repair field equipment

Get points by capturing hills & killing boss waves

Five hills for each map

Unlimited timer, but match ends when objective is complete

Matches last between 15-20 minutes

Enemies can capture the hill too

No pool of lives

Lengthy respawn timer when you're killed

Players can revive fallen teammates

Game ends if all Spartans die

Firefight KotH will also have custom game options

No Bonus Rounds in matchmaking

Skull activations are dynamic

Skull streaks are possible

No blind skull

Match XP for playing

Bonus XP for winning

And for the Forgers out there, you'll find that Firefight: KOTH is the most integrated with Forge and Node Graph scripting yet. You can set the mode to use the enemy definitions straight from your spawners and make the hills spawn in the fixed order, paving the way for linear, wave-based missions.