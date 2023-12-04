Halo Infinite's new Firefight mode sounds thrilling and chaotic

Firefight is coming to Halo Infinite with tomorrow's new update, but it'll be a bit different this time around.
Halo Infinite's new Season 5 Reckoning roadmap includes Firefight, one of my most-played Halo gametypes of all time. As is usually the case with Infinite's modes, Firefight is getting some big changes that turns the PVE chaos on its head.
The biggest change is Firefight is no longer solely a survival gametype with a pool of lives. Instead, 343i is merging King of the Hill into Firefight to create what sounds like a thrilling and significantly challenging experience. Any Firefight player will tell you that your team is most vulnerable when clumped together--one good grenade can wipe out the whole group--and that's basically what KotH is all about.
343i's new evolution of Firefight will feature both matchmaking and custom game options complete with in-depth Forge scripting, a host of new maps, a new regenerating "repair field" equipment, and even fearsome high-value targets and bosses that could be as tough as the enemies featured in Infinite's campaign.
Firefight King of the Hill goes live tomorrow, December 5 as part of a big new update for Halo Infinite.
Check out more info below:
- 9 maps
- House of Reckoning
- Behemoth
- Deadlock
- Launch Site
- Live Fire
- Oasis
- Exiled (by Epetr0, SandoChokUN)
- Kusini Bay (by Mr Kwatz)
- Vallaheim (by HaiseOz)
- Supports both matchmaking and custom games
- New repair field equipment
- Get points by capturing hills & killing boss waves
- Five hills for each map
- Unlimited timer, but match ends when objective is complete
- Matches last between 15-20 minutes
- Enemies can capture the hill too
- No pool of lives
- Lengthy respawn timer when you're killed
- Players can revive fallen teammates
- Game ends if all Spartans die
- Firefight KotH will also have custom game options
- No Bonus Rounds in matchmaking
- Skull activations are dynamic
- Skull streaks are possible
- No blind skull
- Match XP for playing
- Bonus XP for winning
And for the Forgers out there, you'll find that Firefight: KOTH is the most integrated with Forge and Node Graph scripting yet. You can set the mode to use the enemy definitions straight from your spawners and make the hills spawn in the fixed order, paving the way for linear, wave-based missions.