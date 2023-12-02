Valve's Gabe Newell ordered to make court appearance in Steam antitrust case

Valve boss Gabe Newell has been ordered by a federal appeals judge to appear in court and deliver deposition for the Wolfire vs Valve antitrust case.

Indie developer Wolfire Games has sued Valve (2:21-cv-00563-JCC Wolfire Games LLC et al v. Valve Corporation) for allegedly breaking antitrust law, and Gabe Newell has been ordered to show up in court to deliver deposition in the case.

Newell's legal counsel had previously asked to deliver remote deposition in the case and not have the Valve president show up in court, citing Newell's health concerns regarding possible COVID-19 exposure as the main reason. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour has now weighed in on the decision, ordering (Docket #170) Newell to appear in court because Newell did not provide sufficient evidence that he was of particular risk of serious illness over the general public.

Judge Coughenour gives a brief rundown of the case and plaintiff's rationale for interviewing Newell in the opening order:

"This is an antitrust suit where Plaintiffs assert Defendant leverages its market power to charge supra-competitive fees. (See generally Dkt. No. 127.) Discovery is ongoing and Plaintiffs now seek to depose Mr. Newell, the company's co-founder, president, and largest shareholder.

"They contend Mr. Newell is uniquely positioned to testify on all aspects of Defendant's business strategy. (See Dkt. No. 164 at 21-22.) For this reason, Plaintiffs assert only an in-person deposition would allow them to adequately assess Mr. Newell's credibility."

The judge also ruled that Newell's deposition would have specific health provisions and require everyone in the courtroom wear a "tightly-fitting certified N95, KF94, or KN95 face mask" while Newell delivered his deposition. Plaintiffs also suggested the use of a "well-ventilated, large conference room, attendance by only essential people, and rapid at-home COVID testing for all participants."

On the onset of COVID-19, Newell had moved to New Zealand, a country that had one of the best response times to the global pandemic and one who had also significantly contained exposure rates.

The case's newer complaint, which was filed in May 2022, alleges that Valve abuses its power in a few ways: