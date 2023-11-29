Microsoft's 2023 'Ugly' holiday sweater is the iconic Windows XP wallpaper... that you can wear

Every year Microsoft releases a limited run of Windows Ugly Sweaters and for 2023 its the iconic 'Bliss' photo aka the Windows XP desktop wallpaper.

Microsoft launched Windows XP in 2001, and in the ensuing years, it has become one of the company's most celebrated versions of the iconic desktop operating system. A major shakeup to the overall Windows '95 and '98 aesthetic, XP's bright blue default theme was accompanied by its desktop wallpaper depicting Napa Valley wine country.

Windows XP also became one of the longest-supported and widely used versions of Windows and was one of those rare releases that outlived its successor. This interesting failure was Windows Vista. XP was so popular that the iconic default blue theme helped make the photo used for desktop wallpaper one of the most widely viewed photographs ever.

And for as vibrant and colorful as the image is - it's unedited. Affectionately called Bliss, the photo and Windows XP desktop wallpaper are the centerpieces for this year's Windows Ugly Sweater. Although this is purely subjective, I think this flashback to the early 2000s looks cool - so much so that I'd gladly wear it year-round.

Available in limited quantities (at the time of writing, there are only a handful left) via the Xbox Gear Shop, proceeds from sales will go to The Nature Conservatory-an organization dedicated to restoring and protecting land and bodies of water for a brighter future.

And if you miss out, the good news is that you can download a high-quality version of the Windows XP desktop wallpaper for desktop and mobile (unfortunately, though, the resolution tops out at 1080p).

As far as Microsoft's 'Ugly Sweaters' go, this is easily one of the best-looking - though it doesn't hit the same hideous and hilarious heights as last year's 'Clippy' sweater.