Fallout TV series details emerge, cast photos, storyline, factions, characters, and more

The iconic videogame franchise Fallout is getting the prestige TV treatment, with the first season set to debut on Amozon's Prime Video streaming service on April 12, 2024. Until now, full details on the adaptation have been kept under wraps, and outside of a few leaked set photos, we haven't had much to go on.

Image credit: Prime Video.

Thanks to an in-depth reveal at Vanity Fair, we now have a lot of Fallout TV series info to chew on. The story is a brand-new one and not based on any of the games - and it's canon, according to Bethesda's Todd Howard, who serves as an executive producer on the show. With Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy at the helm, the duo behind HBO's Westworld, the good news is that the dark humor of the Fallout games will be a big part of the post-apocalyptic story being told.

On that front, the main character will be Lucy, plates by Ella Purnell, "an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American can-do spirit" who will venture outside the Los Angeles-based Vault 33 for the first time in her life after "her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones."

Kyle MacLachlan plays Overseer Hank, Lucy's father.

Outside the confines of Vault 33, she will encounter the Brotherhood of Steel, the weapon and technology-obsessed group that borders on a religious cult - one that happens to don cool Power Armor. Aaron Moten will play a Brotherhood Squire, another prominent character in the show, and just like in the Fallout games, the Brotherhood will fly Vertibirds and reside aboard large airships.

Lucy will also encounter wastelanders and giant mutated insects and visit "Philly," a town in the former Los Angeles that looks a lot like Megaton from Fallout 3, thanks to it being built from scrap and junk. The Fallout TV series will retain the look, feel, and mix of bleakness and humor of the video games, and this extends to casting Walton Goggins as "The Ghoul."

"The Ghoul," like the undying mutants from the Fallout universe, is hundreds of years old, and the makeup effect in the official image strikes a cool balance between what we see in the games versus retaining Walton Goggins' unmistakable features. Interestingly, the show will feature flashbacks to The Ghoul as a human, and the character will dig into the actor's ability to bounce between drama and comedy.

Jonathan Nolan, who co-wrote the excellent The Prestige and The Dark Knight films with his brother Christopher Nolan, seems like a great fit for adapting Fallout - a sentiment shared by Bethesda's Todd Howard. "The movies he's worked on are some of my favorites," he tells Vanity Fair. "And I'd heard that he liked video games and had an eye for that stuff. I was interested in someone telling a unique Fallout story. Treat it like a game. It gives the creators of the series their own playground to play in."