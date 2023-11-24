Intellivision can't make Amico consoles without more funding

Months after saying that it cannot solely depend on consoles, Intellivision now says it has to secure additional funding before it can produce consoles.

Intellivision delivers unwelcome news to investors regarding its Amico console.

The Intellivision Amico still hasn't begun mass production, and now the company says that it must raise more capital in order to start manufacturing its family-friendly console. The system was originally announced in 2020 during a time of rampant growth in gaming, but the industry is now rubber-banding the opposite way, leading to significant spending shrinkage and mass layoffs.

"Our ability to begin manufacturing Amico consoles in volume requires securing additional investment," Intellivision CEO Phil Adams said in the update.

In the previous update, Intellivision said that the Amico console infrastructure was not enough to sustain the company's ambitions. Intellivision instead pivoted towards a digital Amico Home ecosystem that connects to smartphones, effectively taking some of the stress away from the yet-to-be-manufactured consoles.

Intellivision has since released two games on its Amico Home suite including Missile Command and Astrosmash. There's still no word on other games like the anticipated Earthworm Jim sequel and there has been rumblings of the Amico being designated as 'vaporware' because it's taken so long to release.

The update from Adams continues as follows: