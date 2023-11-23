SAFEDISK overclocks 96-core, 192-thread AMD 7995WX CPU, smashes 210K Cinebench R23 record

The new LN2 record for AMD's beasty Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor in Cinebench R23 is now 210,000+ by overclocker SAFEDISK.

Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX has been pushed to new limits, breaking more world records in its warpath to total CPU benchmarking victory.

SAFEDISK's overclock + Cinebench R23 score with the 7995WX (source: HWBOT)
South Korean overclocker "SAFEDISK" has overclocked the Ryzen Threadipper PRO 7995WX processor, with all its of its 96 cores and 192 threads of CPU power with LN2 cooling and broken 210,000+ in Cinebench R23. The overclocker used the ASUS PRO WS WRX90-SAGE SE motherboard, installing the 96-core, 192-thread Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX inside and using LN2 to get those temperatures as low as possible.

AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor was pushed to an incredible 6.25GHz at 1.62V under its LN2 cooling, with CPU temps hitting a peak of -18C. SAFEDISK also had 256GB of G.SKILL's new ZETA Z5 NEO DDR5 R-DIMM memory, at DDR5-6400 CL32, for a Cinebench R23 score of 210,702!

The motherboard itself is a beast: 41 power stages, 5 x 8-pin power connectors, a standard 24-pin ATX power connector, two huge aluminum heatsinks that cool the VRMs, and each of them has an individual fan, while the huge PCH takes the M.2 slots with another active fan keeping those super-fast Gen5 SSds cool. There is 8-channel DDR5 RAM support and 7 x PCIe Gen5 x16 slots, leaving the possibilities with this motherboard in the imagination of the user... it has it all.

SAFEDISK overclocks 96-core, 192-thread AMD 7995WX CPU, smashes 210K Cinebench R23 record 505
AMD now has all the top 10 positions in the Cinebench R23 MT Hall of Fame, with the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX eating up the top 7 positions alone.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

