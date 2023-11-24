ASUS RTX 4060 Ti DUAL SSD with Crucial Gen5 SSD: 12GB/sec+ with M.2 on the GPU

ASUS recently teased its GeForce RTX 4060 Ti DUAL SSD graphics card with an M.2 slot on the back, but now the team at ASUS have been toying with it... using the M.2 slot to make a GeForce RTX 4090 act as an external GPU, as well as throwing a Gen5 M.2 SSD inside and rocking huge speeds through the GPU.

Crucial T700 Gen5 SSD inside of the ASUS RTX 4060 Ti DUAL SSD (source: ASUS China, Bilibili)

We've got ASUS China Product Manager, Tony Yu, playing with the ASUS RTX 4060 Ti DUAL SSD... where he not only used the aforementioned RTX 4090 as an external GPU, but plugged in both a Gen4 and Gen5 M.2 SSD into the back side of the GPU and ran some storage tests... with some rather surprising results, I've got to admit.

The Crucial T700 Gen5 SSD was installed into the M.2 slot, because ASUS has tweaked the PCB and included a Gen5 connector on the card. The RTX 4060 Ti itself uses the Gen4 standard, but the M.2 slot on the back is ready to rock and roll with those 12GB/sec+ glorious speeds that only Gen5 can do. With the Crucial T700 Gen5 4TB SSD installed, ASUS proudly showed off an incredible 12.4GB/sec reads, and 11.7GB/sec writes... all from the back of its RTX 4060 Ti DUAL SSD graphics card.

ASUS RTX 4060 Ti DUAL SSD and its M.2 metal backplate (source: ASUS China, Bilibili)

As for the Crucial T700 Gen5 SSD, our own storage boss, Jon Coulter, said in his review of the Crucial T700 2TB SSD: "Crucial is the sole purveyor of the world's best performing flash-based consumer SSD. Crucial has done an amazing job with the T700, making it worthy of our highest award".

Tony also used the ASUS RTX 4060 Ti DUAL SSD graphics card with Samsung 2TB 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD alongside the Crucial 4TB T700 PCIe 5.0 SSD. With the Samsung 2TB 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD installed, Tony had 6.75GB/sec of sequential read and 4.8GB/sec sequential wrote performance while running through the ASUS RTX 4060 Ti DUAL SSD.

Furmark stress testing on the GPU was used to get the graphics card running as hot as it could, with the installed Samsung 2TB 980 PRO SSD running at 42C while the RTX 4060 Ti GPU was running at 63C. The Crucial Gen5 SSD ran a little bit hotter than the Samsung Gen4 SSD, at 50C installed into the RTX 4060 Ti DUAL SSD.