Elon Musk shares letter by ex-OpenAI employees revealing damning allegations

The artificial intelligence industry has been rocked over the last couple of days as the leading company, OpenAI, had its CEO ousted by its board of directors.

Sam Altman, the co-founder of OpenAI, the developer behind the highly popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, was fired from his position at the company and was quickly snapped up by Microsoft to run its entire advanced AI research division. However, 700+ of the 800 employees at OpenAI wrote a letter to the company's board of directors demanding Altman be reinstated to his position, or they would walk off the job and go straight to Microsoft, along with Altman.

Currently, Altman is reportedly in "intense discussions" with OpenAI's board of directors on his return to the company, with, at the time of writing, no official confirmation as to whether he will be reinstated. So, where does the letter fit into this? Elon Musk took to his personal X account to share a letter penned by former OpenAI employees and sent to its board of directors. The letter outlined several concerns and requested the board conduct an internal investigation into the allegations and take appropriate action.

The letter alleged that during their time at the company, a group of former OpenAI employees "witnessed a disturbing pattern of deceit and manipulation by Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, driven by their insatiable pursuit of achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI)." The letter also alleges that a "significant number" of OpenAI employees were pushed out of the company to "facilitate its transition to a for-profit model".