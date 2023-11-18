LG kicks off Black Friday deals on Amazon with discounts up to 40% on gaming monitors

LG has officially kicked off the insane Black Friday sales on Amazon with massive discounts across a range of its gaming monitor offerings.

Published
2 minutes & 1 second read time

The week of Black Friday sales is here and LG are one of the first big brands to slash prices across a variety of gaming monitors.

The Black Friday deal madness is here, which means its a good time to have a look around at some deals for upgrades, if you are in need of them. One of the best components of a gaming setup to upgrade is the monitor you are using to play all your games on, as going from an average, outdated monitor to something that has come out in the recent years can invoke a night and day gaming experience.

LG is one of the leading brands when it comes to gaming monitors, and on Amazon the company has reduced its pricing on various models up to 40%. Below you find some of the best deals, with many more to check out on Amazon itself.

LG 32" UltraGear 4K UHD (3840x2160) Gaming Monitor, 144Hz, 1ms, VESA DisplayHDR 400, G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, 4-Pole HP Out DTS HP:X, Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand, Black - was $799.99 - now $549.99 - 31%

LG UltraGear QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor 34GP63A-B, VA with HDR 10 Compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium, 160Hz, Black - was $399.99 - now $249.99 - 38%

LG FHD 24-Inch Computer Monitor 24MP400-B, IPS with AMD FreeSync, Black - was $99.99 - now $79.99 - 20%

LG 24GQ50F-B 24-Inch Class Full HD (1920 x 1080) Ultragear Gaming Monitor with 165Hz Refresh Rate and 1ms MBR, AMD FreeSync Premium and 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design,Black - was $169.99 - now $106.99 - 37%

LG UltraWide QHD 34-Inch Computer Monitor 34WP65C-B, VA with HDR 10 Compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium, Black - was $499.99 - now $299.99 - 40%

NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

