Xbox Black Friday Deals, save big on Xbox Series X consoles, games, and controllers

Save $50 on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with these early Black Friday Deals from Microsoft. Plus, over 1,000 games are getting big discounts.

It's sales season, and with Black Friday right around the corner, Microsoft is kicking off its big Xbox sale this weekend with some pretty tasty Black Friday Deals on all things Xbox. For those looking to pick up an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, starting November 18, you'll be able to get $50 off select models of both.

For the entry-level gamer, the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle for $249.99 USD will make for a great holiday treat as it includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - which includes access to games like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and hundreds more. For those looking for the most powerful gaming console, the $50 discount brings the price of the Xbox Series X down to $449.99 USD.

As the official Black Friday Deals from Microsoft, these deals will be available via Xbox.com and the Microsoft Store this weekend. And moving beyond the consoles, Microsoft has announced some major digital discounts on games - up to 50% off "over 1,000 console games." Going through the list, we even saw older titles discounted by up to 80%.

Microsoft has confirmed that the sale will include discounts on third-party 2023 games like EA Sports FC 24 (50% off), NBA 2K24 (50% off), Mortal Kombat 1 (30% off), Assassin's Creed Mirage (20% off), and Diablo IV (40% off). Impressive.

Starting November 17, the game sale will also see sizable discounts on games from Xbox Game Studios - up to 65% off, in a list that includes games released this year like Hi-Fi Rush (25% off) and Starfield (20% off) in addition to older titles like Halo Infinite (60% off) and Sea of Thieves (50% off). Over on the PC side, there will be up to 67% off digital games, including A Plague Tale: Requiem (50% off), Forza Horizon 5 (50% off), and Destiny 2: Lightfall (50% off).

Head here for the full list of Console and PC games and their respective Xbox Black Friday Deal discounts.

Finally, select Xbox Wireless Controllers will receive a $10 discount on the peripheral side, including the latest revision that includes wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.