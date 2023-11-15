NVIDIA RTX 5000 GPUs could have GDDR7, 384-bit bus, and 2x performance compared to Lovelace

More rumors on NVIDIA's next-gen GPUs and how they could be a beefy upgrade over Lovelace - but the idea of a 512-bit bus has been dismissed.

NVIDIA's next-gen graphics cards (presumably RTX 5000 models) are set to use GDDR7 video RAM and run with a 384-bit memory bus (in the case of the flagship).

That's the latest rumor as aired on X (formerly Twitter) by RedGamingTech (the YouTube leaker) and backed up by Kopite7kimi (a regular contributor to GPU speculation on X).

We can expect bandwidth in the ballpark of 1.5TB/s, RedGamingTech tells us, and Kopite7kimi sees the fact that their sources marry up on this assertion as a 'confirmation' of GDDR7.

Naturally, it's no such thing at this stage, but it's a promising sign that NVIDIA intends to use the new type of memory to power its Blackwell GPUs. It makes sense, too, and we've also heard chatter on the grapevine earlier this year that NVIDIA is looking to Samsung to supply GDDR7 modules for its graphics cards.

Further in the thread of that tweet, RedGamingTech also talks about the main concern of would-be buyers of RTX 5000 graphics cards: Namely what sort of overall performance uplift can we expect compared to Lovelace?

Apparently a few of the YouTuber's sources are saying performance could be doubled gen-on-gen, but at this point, any such info is likely to be more speculation than anything vaguely concrete. (Note that this echoes speculation from the leaker in the past).

This 2x performance boost may pertain to ray tracing, not rasterization, and that seems most likely, and don't forget this is an estimation of the flagship (presumably), and the relative performance levels of RTX 5000 GPUs down the stack will vary as ever.

The assertion that NVIDIA is planning to go for a monster 512-bit memory bus, an idea that Kopite7kimi floated before, has now been abandoned - as the leaker noted, they made an 'empirical mistake' in putting forward that theory.