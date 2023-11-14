Aftershock PC teams with SteelSeries on FaZe Clan: team signed PCs you can buy for $4499 AUD

Aftershock PC announces collaboration with SteelSeries on the limited edition SteelSeries x FaZe Clan PCs, autographed by team members.

Aftershock PC and SteelSeries have been cooking up their new limited edition SteelSeries x FaZe Clan PC, which is truly a symbol of top-tier gaming excellence and a true piece of esports history.

FaZe Clan are on top of the Counter-Strike 2 world and have been the first to secure themselves a CS2 tournament victory. Aftershock PC was on the ground at IEM Sydney 2023, where FaZe Clan made history with the first CS2 victory and got the FaZe Clan team (Karrigan, Rain, Ropz, Broky and Twistzz) members stop by the Aftershock PC booth and sign the side panels of these gaming PC systems.

It wasn't just at IEM Sydney 2023 either, with FaZe Clan winning 3 consecutive tournament victories, which started at IEM Sydney 2023 and then led to their domination at the Thunderpick World Championship 2023. Then, most recently, the guys smashed it at the CS Asia Championships 2023.

Aftershock PC's new limited edition SteelSeries x FaZe Clan gaming PC features an Intel Core i5-14600KF processor, the MSI B760 Gaming Plus AX motherboard, 32GB of AORUS RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 12GB Windforce OC graphics card, and 1TB Gen4 Lexar NM790 M.2 NVMe SSD which pushes out up to 7.4GB/sec of read speeds.

Aftershock PC will provide their unparalleled 3-year warranty as standard for Australian gamers who want to spend $4499 AUD (around $2900 USD, but Australia includes 10% of GST on everything, so take that into consideration).

  • Case: Custom FAZE CLAN X STEELSERIES Aftershock Zeal Case
  • Motherboard: MSI B760 Gaming Plus AX | DDR5
  • CPU: Intel Core i5 14600KF | 5.3 GHz | 14 Cores 20 Threads
  • RAM: 32GB GIGABYTE AORUS RGB DDR5 6000MHz (2x16GB)
  • GPU: GIGABYTE RTX 4070 Windforce OC 12GB
  • CPU cooler: Aftershock Glacier Mirror 360mm
  • SSD: 1TB Gen4 Lexar NM790 M.2. NVME SSD (R 7400MBs | W 6500MBs)
  • Cooling: 7 x 120mm Aftershock RGB Fans
  • PSU: 750W Inwin PFII | 80+ Gold
  • OS: Windows 11 Home 64 Bit (Activated)
  • Connectivity: Next-Gen Intel Wi-Fi 5 & Bluetooth 4.1
  • Peripherals: Free SteelSeries Peripherals Kit
You'll also get a free SteelSeries peripherals kit, which includes the SteelSeries Apex 5 Keyboard, SteelSeries Rival 5 Mouse, SteelSeries QCK Prism RGB Mousepad - XL, and SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Headset.

NEWS SOURCE:aftershockpc.com.au

