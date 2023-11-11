More UK banks now show your balance in the iPhone's Wallet app, is yours one of them?

Apple is expanding its support for UK banks that can display their current account balance and transaction history in the Wallet app on iPhones.

With the introduction of iOS 17.1, Apple added a new feature that allowed owners of specific UK bank accounts to see their balances within the Wallet app for the first time. There were a number of banks supported at launch, but Apple has now updated a support document to outline the full list with some additions.

The new support document confirms that UK bank account holders from some of the biggest brands in the world are now compatible with the Wallet app's balance feature including Barclays, Barclaycard, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, M&S Bank, Monzo Bank, NatWest Bank, and Royal Bank of Scotland. Interestingly Starling Bank was working for some, but has so far stopped updating the bank balance and is notably absent from this list provided by Apple.

The UK-specific feature uses the Open Banking API which ensures that Apple never has access to any of the information provided by banks, keeping it entirely out of the loop. The feature not only shows account balances but also full transaction histories, whether or not Apple Pay was used.

As for international support, MacRumors discovered that iOS 17.1 had references that suggested that the same feature would soon expand to some banks in the United States. While the rollout hasn't been big to date, some people with Discover Cards have noted that they can now see their card balance and full transaction history in the wallet app.

Apple will no doubt want to expand this feature to more banks and more countries in due course, but it has yet to confirm what the plan is or what kind of timeframe it's working to.