SABRENT's new 5-Bay USB-C Docking Station looks like a cryo-chamber for 2.5-inch HDDs and SSDs

Hard drive docking stations are a great way to easily access data stored on older drives that you do not need to install and connect directly to a motherboard. Pop the drive-in, fire up the docking station, and you have instant data access. But, when you add up all of the features and capabilities of Sabrent's new 5-Bay USB-C Docking Station for 2.5" SATA HDDs and SSDs - you've got a pretty powerful and affordable external storage solution.

Sabrent 5-Bay USB-C Docking Station for 2.5" SATA HDDs and SSDs (DS-5R15), image credit: Sabrent.

Powered by USB-C, the transfer speed fully uses the USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection with 10Gbps on offer, bolstered by the included power adapter to ensure a stable and reliable connection while in use. Throw in an 80mm fan to keep the drives cool, and the overall look is reminiscent of a cryo-chamber or that thing Darth Vader sits in when he gets his helmet taken off in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

The Sabrent 5-Bay USB-C Docking Station for 2.5" SATA HDDs and SSDs (DS-5R15) supports up to five 2.5-inch drives, which can be used independently or simultaneously with tool-free plug-and-play hot-swappable functionality.

As the modern enthusiast PC market has shifted to installing M.2 SSDs of PCIe, this is a great product for those (like me) with spare 2.5" drives taking up drawer space. It's easy to collate a few terabytes of external storage for backups or large file transfers in a simple plug-and-play solution.

The design is packed with great features, too, like LED indicators for each drive bay, the fan, and dock status. There's also the ability to turn off the fan if active cooling isn't required, and coming from Sabrent, it has been designed and tested for use with Windows, macOS, and Linux PCs. The Sabrent 5-Bay USB-C Docking Station for 2.5" SATA HDDs and SSDs (DS-5R15) is available now via Amazon (link below) for USD 149.99.