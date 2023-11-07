Watch Dota 2 played with a 16-foot gaming keyboard - and marvel at the ridiculousness of it all

A massively oversized mechanical keyboard and mouse were built by Alienware and then taken for a spin in Dota 2 by Team Liquid who battled their coach.

In the category of 'largest ever' achievements, Alienware recently built a huge 16-foot (5 meter) mechanical gaming keyboard, and a giant mouse to go with it, in order to eventually play Dota 2 with these truly oversized peripherals.

Tom's Hardware spotted the feat which was posted on YouTube with some pro gamers - the high-ranked Team Liquid - taking command of the mouse and keyboard in order to play a 1v1 mid lane face-off in Dota 2.

With three players on the huge keyboard (seemingly two much of the time), and another two on the massive mouse, all trying to coordinate the on-screen action, as you might imagine, a sizeable helping of hilarity ensued.

The Team Liquid pros were playing against their Dota 2 coach, Blitz, who was on a normal PC setup, but given a handicap of having to play without glasses, and with the monitor 5 feet away - as well as having the game run on a very low resolution. Nasty.

Who wins in the end? Well, we won't spoil it - check out the video above (which begins with some basic tests like drawing in Paint and typing on the keyboard, all of which are predictably clunky efforts).

The keyboard is a supersized version of the Alienware AW420K and the mouse is one of the firm's gaming rodents enlarged (AW720M), with the peripherals being scaled up by 14:1.

Apparently a key on the mechanical keyboard needed to be pressed down four inches in order to register.

In the competitive Dota world this year, Team Liquid made it to the semi-final of The International 2023, but was knocked out by eventual winner Team Spirit.