So, Duolingo speedruns are now a thing - Spanish in 24 hours flat

YouTuber JoZapinski completed the Spanish course in just 24 hours (admittedly with a slight caveat), with a little help from some fast food.

We're used to speedruns with games, of course, but these days there are super-quick attempts at all sorts of weird and wonderful pursuits in the tech world - like Duolingo.

The language learning app is probably not your first choice for a speedrun, mind, and it looks like YouTuber JoZapinski regretted the idea towards the end of the video uploaded showing the run (see above).

JoZapinski said that he expected to complete the entire Spanish course in 12 to 14 hours, but it actually took 24 hours (so the video is sped up in the middle, to get around Google's 12 hour upload limit).

If you think it sounds impossible to learn Spanish in 24 hours flat, well, you'd be right - the YouTuber could already speak the language, so this was purely about the ability to negotiate the questions and input the correct answers as fast as possible.

Which is still a mammoth task, and if you skip through the video - surely no one will watch the whole thing - you'll see JoZapinski flag seriously towards the end (and take longer over answers).

Having to click on the words also slowed him down, and as someone points out in the comments, if he'd used Duolingo on a PC, you can type the words in these sections - which would make the run faster.

Technically, JoZapinski didn't fully complete the course, but the 99.99% achieved is close enough to doing so as far as we're concerned (and certainly that's the YouTuber's view!).

The secret to his successful completion of this feat was quite simple, mind you. Did he put it down to dogged persistence and endless reserves of mental fortitude, maybe? Nope, as JoZapinski explains, the secret was the ordering of a pizza midway through...