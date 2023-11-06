Apple's OLED Mac and iPad roadmap might have leaked including unlikely MacBooks

Apple is already expected to launch OLED versions of the iPad Pro tablets in 2024, but a new leak claims that there are many more OLED displays coming.

If you're thinking about buying a new Mac any time soon you might want to take a look at a new leak before you do. That leak, we're told, includes the roadmap for Apple's plans for its future products that will use OLED technology in their displays.

Apple is already strongly rumored to have designs on bringing OLED to the iPad Pro as soon as next year, with a 2024 refresh also thought to bring the new M3 chip into the mix. But a new leak by @Tech_Reve on X claims to have confirmed that there are many more Apple devices making the switch to OLED in the not-too-distant future.

The leaker, who is normally known for sharing information on Android devices, shared the entire roadmap that includes those OLED iPad Pros alongside many other products. Most notably, we're told that Apple intends to launch OLED versions of its 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros in 2026 while the most interesting addition is the MacBook Air. That's said to be moving to OLEd as soon as 2027 with both the 13- and 15-inch models namechecked.

However, the credibility of the roadmap isn't helped by the listing of multiple new iMac models. There is no 24-inch iMac listed, which is the only one currently sold, but there are new ones with 21.5-, 27-, 32-, and 42-inch OLED displays shown. Whether any of that actually happens remains to be seen, but none of those machines are listed as making an appearance before 2028. By which point we will all likely have forgotten about this leak anyway.