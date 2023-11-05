Apple's maxed-out 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro laptop costs $7200

Apple's maxed-out MacBook Pro will cost $7199... with the new Apple M3 Max chip with a 16-core CPU, a huge 128GB of RAM, 8TB of SSD, and 40-core GPU.

Apple announced its new M3 family of processors alongside new M3-powered MacBook Pro laptops in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, with the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro maxed out costing a whopping $7199.

2

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max (source: Apple)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch features the Apple M3 Max processor with a 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU, a gigantic 128GB of unified RAM, and an equally impressive 8TB of SSD, all costing you $7199. 128GB of RAM is a huge amount of memory, with the 128GB version of the laptop taking 2-3 weeks to ship. There are 48GB and 64GB of unified RAM options, which would drop the price by $1000 and $800, respectively.

The previous-gen Apple M2 Max processor was limited to 96GB of RAM, so the new M3 Max supporting up to 128GB of RAM is a nice upgrade for new MacBook Pro laptops powered by the new M3 chip. Another upgrade is that the M3 Max has 12 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores on the CPU side of things, which is a big upgrade from the 6 performance and 6 efficiency on the M2 Pro and the 4 performance and 4 efficiency on the base M3 chip.

Apple's base M3 chip can only handle up to 24GB of unified RAM, while the M3 Pro chip supports up to 36GB of unified RAM. The upgrade to the 128GB of unified RAM on the M3 Max becomes much more impressive when you put them side-by-side.

If you compare this against the "Apple of PC laptops" with Razer, their maxed-out Blade 18 gaming laptop featuring a bigger 18-inch display at 1440p @ 240Hz, with an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor (24 cores, 32 threads at up to 5.6GHz) with 64GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory for $4999.

Dell has their XPS 17 laptop with a 17-inch display, Intel Core i9-13900H processor, GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU with 12GB of GDDR6, upgraded to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and an 8TB SSD costing $5099. That means Apple is charging a $2000 premium or so for its M3 Max-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop especially when the Dell laptop will come with some kick-ass mobile performance, alongside 64GB of RAM and 8TB of SSD for a shave over $5000.

It shouldn't be long before we see Apple's new M3 Max-powered MacBook Pro laptop benchmarked in creative benchmarking suites against PC competitors like Dell, Razer, MSI, ASUS, and others.