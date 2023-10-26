Riley Reid launches sexting AI chatbot platform for getting intimate with creators

Riley Reid has officially launched a new platform where users can engage with AI chatbots that are trained on the likeness of adult film stars, such as Riley Reid herself.

The new platform is called Clona.AI and is designed to transform the adult film industry by enabling actors and actresses to create AI avatars trained on their likeness. Models within the adult film industry that decide to create an AI avatar are able to choose what their chatbot can and can't say to users. Currently, Riley Reid has her own AI companion, along with Lena the Plug.

For $30 a month, users can engage in "intimate conversions" with digital versions of their favorite adult stars, which can be in audio or text. There is also a free option for users that limits conversions with digital versions of adult stars to five messages a month. For those wondering how this works, Clona.AI is using Meta's Llama 2 large language model to power these avatars, and adult stars are required to feed it a bunch of critical information that is then converted into a chatbot with a "personality".

"The reality is, AI is coming, and if it's not Clona, it's somebody else," Reid told 404 Media. "When [other people] use deepfakes or whatever - if I'm not partnering up with it, then someone else is going to steal my likeness and do it without me. So being presented with this opportunity, I was so excited because I felt like I had a chance to be a part of society's technological advances."

Riley Reid's AI chatbot was trained on interviews with her, some of her X-rated content, podcast appearances, YouTube videos, and various other online media. The model was then tweaked by Reid herself.

"I'll be able to see how it responds to users, and edit it to be like 'no, I would have said it more like this,''' Reid said."But in the beginning my focus was on things like making sure it had my dogs' names right, making sure I was fact-checking it."