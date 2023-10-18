Fed up with the Microsoft Store loading really slowly on Windows 11? It's now way, way faster

We're talking loading three times as fast and being way more responsive, which is a definite boon for those who use the Microsoft Store.

If you're one of the Windows 11 users who frequents the Microsoft Store with any regularity, you may have noticed some improvements having been made in recent times - with the latest tweak speeding up loading times.

Those whose patience was wearing a bit thin at waiting for the store to actually appear after clicking its icon will doubtless be pleased to hear that it now loads around three times faster.

That's according to one of Microsoft's software engineers working on the store as part of the Windows team, who posted on X (formerly Twitter) to share the good news about the latest version of the app (22309).

As the engineer notes, on their home PC the Microsoft Store used to load in 7 seconds, whereas now the app fires up in just 2 seconds.

That's a really big difference in terms of snappiness, although of course remember that results may vary from PC to PC (as ever).

Further improvements are coming, we're told, and indeed we've seen some useful changes to the store earlier this month.

That includes a move in testing that Microsoft detailed as follows (via Neowin): "We've improved the look and feel of Windows license pages in the Microsoft Store to be consistent with Windows 11. The pages provide comparison tables between Windows editions to help make it easier to choose what license is best for you."

In other recent Windows 11 news, Microsoft closed a long-standing loophole that allowed free upgrades from Windows 7 and 8 to Windows 10 (and therefore Windows 11, if your PC met the stricter requirements).