Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree rumored to arrive in February 2024

That month pretty much lines up with what we were expecting given previous buzz on the grapevine, so we haven't got long to wait now in theory.

Elden Ring's expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, now has a rumored release date, so you can tentatively pencil in February 5, 2024, in your diary (assuming you've bought one for next year already).

As Wccftech spotted, the news comes from YouTuber Ziostorm, who shared the rumor about Shadow of the Erdtree on X (formerly Twitter) as you can see above.

The first thing to note here is that the speculation comes from "unverified sources" which gives us cause for concern. Furthermore, we're told that those sources haven't come up with anything concrete.

Add plenty of seasoning here, then, and it seems a touch odd that given this framing, we have a specific date (rather than a more vague 'it'll be happening in February' assertion).

That said, the month of February does line up with expectations previously aired via the rumor mill, which is that the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC should launch early in 2024.

There was some hope the expansion might sneak out before the end of 2023, and technically, we could still keep our fingers crossed for, say, a December release.

But the theory Shadow of the Erdtree will be shown at The Game Awards (which is in December) ahead of a launch a couple of months later is certainly believable.

If the expansion for Elden Ring is coming out on the rumored date, it's another release for February among a bunch of other much-awaited games, meaning that it's going to be a pretty packed month for gamers.

It might seem like an odd decision to go for that month, then, but the truth is that Shadow of the Erdtree is going to sell at an electric pace whenever it's released.