New Arc Graphics Game On Driver adds Assassin's Creed, Forza support, Starfield fixes, and more

Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.4885 for Intel Arc A-Series Graphics is here, and it's a big one; it not only adds day one support for Assassin's Creed Mirage and Forza Motorsport on PC but fixes some issues with EA Sports FC 24 (the new re-branded FIFA) and Starfield. According to the full driver release notes, there are still outstanding issues regarding Bethesda's latest RPG, like Dynamic Resolution Scaling, but it's great to see progress nonetheless.
Plus, there's a massive list of DirectX 11 games getting a performance boost compared to older Intel drivers, including Payday 3, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Tom Raider, Rainbow Six Siege, and a bunch of older Call of Duty games. With Intel improving DX11 performance on its Arc Graphics cards per game, it's great to see the team continuing to add to the list like this.
And there are some substantial improvements, with Deus Ex: Human Revolution (DX11) getting up to a 119% uplift at 1080p with High settings on an Intel Arc graphics card and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare getting up to 90% improved performance at 1080p.
Here's the full list of DX11 improvements tested using an Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition.
- War Thunder (DX11) - Up to 9% uplift at 1080p with Maximum settings
- Payday 3 (DX11) - Up to 37% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Naraka: Bladepoint (DX11) - Up to 5% uplift at 1080p with Highest settings
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (DX11) - Up to 32% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (DX11) - Up to 7% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition (DX11) - Up to 42% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (DX11) - Up to 88% uplift at 1080p with High settings
- Total War: Warhammer 2 (DX11) - Up to 10% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Tomb Raider (DX11) - Up to 10% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Mad Max (DX11) - Up to 6% uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor (DX11) - Up to 14% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (DX11) - Up to 90% uplift at 1080p with Extra settings
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution (DX11) - Up to 119% uplift at 1080p with High settings
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (DX11) - Up to 8% uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
- BeamNG.drive (DX11) - Up to 10% uplift at 1080p with High settings
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (DX11) - Up to 22% uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition (DX11) - Up to 9% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
And when it comes to DirectX 12, Resident Evil 4 is getting up to a 27% uplift at 1080p with High Ray Tracing settings, and The Last of Us Part I is getting up to 12%.
As for Assassin's Creed Mirage, the game also supports Intel XeSS upscaling to improve performance, and PC-friendly features like ultrawide support. However, the game isn't on Steam at launch, just on Ubisoft's storefront and the Epic Games Store.