TikTok launches its in-app shop to 150 million users across the US

TikTok is giving brands and merchants the ability to sell products directly in the app with shoppable videos, and the recent launch of TikTok Shop.

TikTok has just launched its own in-app shop that enables users to purchase and sell items directly through the app.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The massive app took to its newsroom to announce the rollout of TikTok Shop to its 150 million users across the United States. The company announced that it will be bringing "shoppable videos" and "livestreams" directly to user For You feeds, which will enable brands, merchants, and creators to sell items directly through the app, as well as consumers to purchase the new, trendy, #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt product.

Popular Now: NASA releases highly anticipated UFO report that reaches some big conclusions

Additionally, there will be a store where users can list items for sale and carry out purchases. It will be interesting to see how many of these shoppable videos will appear in TikTok's For You feed, as these videos are essentially an advertisement.

3

So, any users who are already tired of how many ads are displayed in the For You feed will now have to experience at least one additional type of ad. Let's just hope the For You page won't be inundated with shoppable videos, as TikTok could quickly begin to feel like a shallow money-grab application.

What TikTok Shop Offers:

In-Feed Video and LIVE Shopping : Shop tagged products directly from videos and LIVEs in the For You feed.

Product Showcase : Browse product tiles, read reviews, and purchase directly from a favorite brand's profile. Businesses can curate custom product collections directly on their profile page.

Shop Tab : Businesses display their products on a new product marketplace and customers can easily search and discover promotions. Product recommendations are showcased via product listings and shoppable content, and customers can manage orders, all within a single tab.

Affiliate Program : Creators can connect with sellers through new commission-based product marketing opportunities. Creators have a new way to monetize their creativity by sharing products in short videos and livestreams, and sellers can choose the Affiliate plan that's the right fit for their brand.

Shop Ads : New TikTok Shop Ads bring more opportunities for sellers to promote their TikTok Shops, so customers can discover and complete purchases all within TikTok.

Fulfilled by TikTok : A new logistics solution that lets merchants focus on their products while TikTok Shop stores, picks, packs, and then ships sellers' products to customers.

Secure Checkout: TikTok works with trusted third party payment platforms to facilitate transactions on TikTok Shop, to ensure a quick, smooth, and secure checkout process. All TikTok protected US user data is stored in the US and managed by USDS.

More Services with Partner Integrations