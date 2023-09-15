TikTok launches its in-app shop to 150 million users across the US

TikTok has just launched its own in-app shop that enables users to purchase and sell items directly through the app.
The massive app took to its newsroom to announce the rollout of TikTok Shop to its 150 million users across the United States. The company announced that it will be bringing "shoppable videos" and "livestreams" directly to user For You feeds, which will enable brands, merchants, and creators to sell items directly through the app, as well as consumers to purchase the new, trendy, #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt product.
Additionally, there will be a store where users can list items for sale and carry out purchases. It will be interesting to see how many of these shoppable videos will appear in TikTok's For You feed, as these videos are essentially an advertisement.
So, any users who are already tired of how many ads are displayed in the For You feed will now have to experience at least one additional type of ad. Let's just hope the For You page won't be inundated with shoppable videos, as TikTok could quickly begin to feel like a shallow money-grab application.
What TikTok Shop Offers:
- In-Feed Video and LIVE Shopping: Shop tagged products directly from videos and LIVEs in the For You feed.
- Product Showcase: Browse product tiles, read reviews, and purchase directly from a favorite brand's profile. Businesses can curate custom product collections directly on their profile page.
- Shop Tab: Businesses display their products on a new product marketplace and customers can easily search and discover promotions. Product recommendations are showcased via product listings and shoppable content, and customers can manage orders, all within a single tab.
- Affiliate Program: Creators can connect with sellers through new commission-based product marketing opportunities. Creators have a new way to monetize their creativity by sharing products in short videos and livestreams, and sellers can choose the Affiliate plan that's the right fit for their brand.
- Shop Ads: New TikTok Shop Ads bring more opportunities for sellers to promote their TikTok Shops, so customers can discover and complete purchases all within TikTok.
- Fulfilled by TikTok: A new logistics solution that lets merchants focus on their products while TikTok Shop stores, picks, packs, and then ships sellers' products to customers.
- Secure Checkout: TikTok works with trusted third party payment platforms to facilitate transactions on TikTok Shop, to ensure a quick, smooth, and secure checkout process. All TikTok protected US user data is stored in the US and managed by USDS.
More Services with Partner Integrations
- Commerce Platform Partners: TikTok offers merchants the tools to connect directly from their favorite commerce platforms. Shopify merchants can manage their TikTok Shop directly from Shopify through the TikTok for Shopify App. TikTok also offers direct integrations and connectors with WooCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, BigCommerce, Magento and other leading commerce platforms. Merchants may also integrate TikTok Shop with these leading commerce platforms through a variety of connector apps such as AfterShip, Silk, SKUIQ, CEDCommerce and ShoppeDance.
- Multi-Channel Partners: For merchants running omni-channel businesses, TikTok is partnering with leading multi-channel platforms including Channel Advisor, Feedonomics, Productsup, Pipe17, GoDataFeed, SellerCloud, Linnworks, ChannelEngine, ShoppingFeed, and Cymbio.
- Additional Apps & Services: Creators and sellers can choose from a variety of apps to drive seamless e-commerce operations, including Zendesk, Gorgias, and 1440 for customer service, Printful, Printify, NovaTomato for print-on-demand merchandise, Yotpo for reviews, and shipping service with WeeBee, Flowspace, and Easyship.