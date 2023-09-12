Don't expect any new iPads in 2023, analyst claims

With Apple just minutes away from announcing four new iPhones one analyst says that those hoping for a new iPad in 2023 are set to be left disappointed.

While all of the attention right now is understandably on the iPhone portion of Apple's mobile lineup, a new report claims that fans of another lineup entirely are set to be left disappointed by Apple's plans for the rest of this year.

While we've heard rumors of a new iPad Air launching before the end of the year, possibly as soon as next month, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that's unlikely to happen. In fact, Kuo doesn't expect there to be any new iPads before 2024 rolls around.

That isn't a huge surprise in the case of the iPad Pro of course. Apple is already heavily rumored by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman to have new OLED iPad Pros penciled in for a big 2024 unveiling, while the iPad mini isn't thought to be ready for a refresh any time soon, either. But it was Gurman who had suggested that an iPad Air refresh was on the way, saying that it could arrive "soonish" previously.

But now it appears that we might not get a new iPad Air this year after all. this isn't the first time this week that Kuo appears to have dashed Apple fans' hopes, either. He recently said that there won't be any new Macs announced in October, either. The October unveiling of M3 Macs is something that's been rumored for some time now, including new 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro products. Kuo says that won't happen, although he didn't say anything about the equally-rumored M3 24-inch iMac nor a possible M3 Mac mini refresh.

With October not all that far away, we can likely expect to hear more about what Apple plans - or does not plan - to announce soon enough.