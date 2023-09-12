Microsoft announces Xbox Credit Card, comes with free Game Pass and crazy bonus perks

Microsoft is releasing its own Xbox Credit Card that will come with a number of perks that will certainly entice gamers into picking one up.
Officially called the Xbox Mastercard, Microsoft has announced via its website that the Xbox Mastercard will come with no annual fee and has been created in partnership with Barclays US Consumer Bank. So, what will players be able to get with the new card? According to the press release, players will be able to earn card points with everyday purchases that can then be used to redeem games and add-ons.
Notably, for every $1 spent on purchases, players will earn points, with players earning 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store, 3x card points on eligible streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney+, 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services such as Grubhub and DoorDash, and 1x card points on everyday purchases.
The benefits don't stop there as Microsoft announces that all card members will get 5,000 card points ($50) on their first purchase, along with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new Game Pass members after their first purchase. Notably, Microsoft writes that current Game Pass subscribers can easily gift three months of Game Pass Ultimate to a friend.
"The Xbox Mastercard will be available exclusively to Xbox Insiders in the 50 United States beginning on September 21, with availability to all Xbox players in the 50 United States coming in 2024," writes Microsoft
Xbox Mastercard Benefits
With the Xbox Mastercard, players can earn card points for every $1 spent on purchases, including:
- Xbox & Microsoft - Earn 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store.
- Streaming Services - Earn 3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix® and Disney+®.
- Dining Delivery Services - Earn 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub® and DoorDash®.
- Everyday purchases - Earn 1x card points on all other everyday purchases.
Cardmembers will also get access to more benefits including:
- A bonus of 5,000 card points (a $50 value) after their first purchase.
- Three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new Game Pass members after their first purchase. If they're already a Game Pass member, they can easily gift it to a friend to play together.
- Choice of one of five iconic designs for their card, with the option of personalizing it with their gamertag.
- Flexibility of use with contactless payments and digital wallets.
- Free online access to cardmembers' FICO Credit Score, which allows users to keep an eye on their credit score and receive alerts when their score has changed.
- $0 Fraud Liability protection, so cardmembers are not responsible for charges they didn't authorize.