Microsoft is bringing background removal to Paint, breathing new life into the image editor

MS Paint isn't going anywhere it seems with Microsoft adding a cool new feature that will surely bring many new (and old) users back to the classic app.

Published
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

In a surprise move, Microsoft is adding a cool feature to its long-running image editing and creation tool, Paint. The app, formerly known as MS Paint, is getting a one-click ability to automatically remove the background of any image to leave "a smooth cutout of the subject."

Paint's new background removal tool, image credit: Microsoft.

Per Microsft's announcement, the background-removing Paint version is now available for Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels to test out. No word on when it might arrive as part of an official Windows or app update, but odds are it's on the cards for a wider release in the coming months.

Background removal is a super handy tool for those who work with images and image editors and has been a staple and popular part of apps like Photoshop for a while now. Paint, Microsoft's lofi and rudimentary image app that first debuted in 1985, has been a part of Windows for so long that it feels like a relic from a different time.

But, its ease of use is one of the reasons many (including myself) fire up Paint to do some basic image scaling or editing - so adding an automated background removal tool is wonderful news. The new tool follows suit with a 'remove background' button being added to the toolbar - which you can apply to the entire image or refine via selecting a rectangle section to use the effect.

This one new feature won't make Paint anywhere near as powerful and versatile as Photoshop, but as it's a free app, being able to remove backgrounds from images quickly will no doubt come in handy - and might lead to many people coming back to MS Paint after a long absence.

Buy at Amazon

Xbox Core Wireless Controller - Shock Blue - Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$51.99
---
Buy
$54.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/11/2023 at 8:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blogs.windows.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags