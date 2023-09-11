Rumors of color-matched USB-C iPhone 15 cables may have been premature

Rumors that Apple would ship color-matched USB-C cables with new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 models might have been wide of the mark, it seems.

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro of late with the switch to USB-C being at the center of some of them. Now, a new leak appears to contradict previous ones when it says that the new iPhones won't come with color-matched USB-C cables after all.

Previous leaks had said that Apple was going to ship color-matched braided USB-C cables with new iPhones, although it wasn't clear if that applied to the iPhone 15 series or just the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. But now one of the leakers who shared images of the cables says that they might not be for the iPhone after all. Instead, it looks likely that they are intended for Macs.

X leaker Majin Bu now says that, according to their sources, Apple will not put color-matched cables in the box with new iPhones. Instead, they'll come with white ones although they will at least be braided for the first time. They believe that the color-matched cables are instead going to be made available with new MacBooks. Rumors have already suggested that October could see the launch of at least one new MacBook powered by an upgraded M3 chip.

The white braided cable will also be just 1 meter in length, matching the current Lightning cables that ship in iPhone boxes today. The previous leaks had suggested that the new cables are 1.5 meters in length, another fact that didn't quite add up and makes more sense in a Mac setting.

Apple is set to announce the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models during a September 12 event.