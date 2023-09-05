Elon Musk confirms Starship is ready for its next launch, but there's one thing stopping it

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that Starship is ready for its second orbital launch attempt, following the first orbital launch attempt that came to a fiery yet successful end.

Starship, the world's largest and most powerful rocket, conducted its first orbital launch attempt on April 20, and while SpaceX deemed the first attempt a success as much knowledge was gained, the rocket didn't make it to orbit as it failed to separate its stages, resulting in the rocket tumbling, losing altitude and ultimately being exploded mid-air. Since then, SpaceX has been rebuilding Starship, implementing what it learned from the first orbital launch attempt while also conducting static fire tests on its newly constructed and now reinforced launch pad.

Now, SpaceX and the company's CEO Elon Musk has taken to X to announce that Starship is ready for its second launch attempt and that the only thing stopping SpaceX from pressing the launch button is approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the regulators of the skies. This is hardly surprising, as the FAA has long stood in front of launches by making sure SpaceX has dotted its i's and crossed all of its t's before a launch is approved. With this news from Musk, we can assume that SpaceX has completed the construction of Starship and is now just waiting for the FAA's stamp of approval.