Starfield console commands and cheats list: No clip, godmode and more

We've compiled some of the most useful Starfield console commands including infinite health, infinite credits, god mode, noclip, and more cheats/commands.

How to use Starfield's Console Commands

I think this is one of the most important things that I can teach you. Console commands are technically cheating, but they allow gamers to play Bethesda games the way they want on their own terms. Of course, provided you know all the commands and values.

I could provide a huge list of console commands for you to choose from, but I found it more important to teach you how to find those commands and values on your own.

Console commands can't be inputted on actual Xbox consoles. You can only access the command menu and input commands on PC.

Press the tilde key ~ (above TAB but below ESC) to open the console command menu.

Bethesda's console commands are finicky but logical. More simply, the formula structure looks like this:

First you need a command and a specific value in order to execute a command.

Inputs can range from integers to true/false statements represented by 1/0.

For example, to manipulate your speed, you need to input the command player.setav speedmult and a numerical value.

Console Command tips

Commands often contain multiple words without spaces

For true/false commands1 = on, 0 = off

Some commands toggle on/off (tcl, tgm, etc)

player commands are typically separated with a period (.)

You can copy/paste text, but not cut. Hold SHIFT and use the arrow keys to select text to copy

All previous targeting is retained after command function is executed

Press up arrow to recall last previous executed command

You can use the console to actually look up commands, too. You need to use the Help command. This can be tricky. Help is very powerful but it's also frustrating to use, kind of like an advanced CTRL+F.

Let's say you want to travel to Akila. We know Akila City is on the planet.

We know that Bethesda games have two types of environments: Interior and exterior cells. With the help tool, we can look up various terms like "move" and "cell" we find the command we're looking for: coc, or center on cell.

Get used to querying the console for potential commands and values. Also get used to experimenting to see what works.

Now we have the command that lets us teleport to any area in the game, provided we know the destination.

Using the Help function, I can type "help akilacity" to see a list of different types of commands, references, strings, etc. related to Akila City. We're looking for a cell to serve as the destination for our coc command.

You can type 4 at the end to let the console know you are searching for "other forms", which includes cells.

In the EXTERIOR CELLS list, we can see the CityAkilaCityCoePlaza01 location.

So to teleport to Akila City using this command, you would type:

coc CityAkilaCityCoePlaza01

This is how you find commands and values in Starfield. If you know the name of an item, NPC, or location, you can look things up in the console commands list

Below we have collected a number of interesting console commands that you can use to cheat and/or augment your game. Note that not every console command will disable achievements, ones that directly affect gameplay like stat changes and adding credits will.

We'll be updating this list over time, so be sure to keep an eye out for more additions.

tgm - Toggle god mode

player.additem 00000009 (number) - Adds desired number of medpacks

player.additem 0000000A (number) - Adds desired amount of digipicks

player.additem 0000000F (number) - Adds desired amount of credits

CenterOnCell - Moves the player to the specified cell.

CenterOnExterior - Moves the player to the exterior cell specified by the (X, Y) cell coordinates.

Spawn (value) - Spawns NPCs, items, and more

SpawnDupe - Make a duplicate ref of the selected ref

StartCombat - Forces selected actor to start fighting.

StopFighting - Stops all combat.

FastTravel (ft) - Player Fast Travel to marker.

enable - Restores selection back to world (useful for environments, items, etc)

remove - Removes selection from world

resurrect - Revives selected character/lifeform

additem (item id) (value) - Adds specific item to your inventory/character

player.setav health (number) - Sets your HP to desired value

player.setav carryweight (number) - Sets KG mass carry weight to desired value

player.setlevel (number) - Sets player level to specified level

psb - All Starborn powers

SetLocalTime - Sets local time on planet

ReloadMaterials - Reloads all materials

ExitShip (ES) - Exits the Ship.

SexChange - Changes sex of character

tai - Toggles AI on/off

tcl - Toggle collisions (noclip mode)

tfc - Toggle free cam for free-floating views

tmm 1 - Shows all markers on a planet

kill - Kills specific selection

KillQuestUpdates (KQU) - Removes all quest updates from UI, 0 = off, 1 = on

RemoveFromAllFactions - Removes selected actor from all factions

SetPlayerTeammate - Makes the current actor a teammate of the player (1) or removes their teammate status (0)

DisablePlayerControls (DPC) - 0 = off, 1 = on, 13 choices - movement, fighting, POV, looking, sneaking, menu, activate, journal, vats, favorites, running, handscanner, takeoff, gravjump, fartravel off

EnablePlayerControls (EPC) - same as above

MoveToQuestTarget - Move player to current quest target.

MovetoEditorCamera - Move to the editor camera.

MoveToPlanet

MB_GetAllPlanets 0009917F

setplayerAIDriven - Turn control of the player driven by AI on and off

Fast Travel Targets