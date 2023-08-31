Elon Musk says video and voice calls are coming to X with a 'unique' experience

X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, is going to get voice and video call support in the future. That's according to a post by current owner and former CEO Elon Musk, although the company is yet to formally announce the plans.

The post on X says that video and audio calls are coming to the platform, adding that they will work on multiple platforms including iPhones, Android devices, the Mac, and the PC. There's no suggestion that the website will get support for the feature, and the Mac app hasn't been updated in a long, long time. It's still branded as Twitter, for starters.

Musk's post continues, saying that those wanting to use the new calling features won't need to use a phone number to make it work while the move will apparently turn X into the world's address book. The suggestion appears to be that everyone will be able to call everyone else, something that will be of concern to those who are already worried about Musk's claims that the block feature is going to go away. That would potentially leave people with no way to prevent unwanted calls unless the mute feature picks up the slack of course.

Musk also says that the fact that the video and voice calls will work on multiple platforms and not require a phone number will make for a unique set of factors for X. There's no word on a timeframe for when calling will be added to the service however, so we'll have to wait and see if this happens at all. Musk also hasn't said whether this will be locked behind the X Premium subscription offering, either.