No Man's Sky Echoes uses AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution to boost performance on Switch

Hello Games is using a highly customized version of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution tech to make No Man's Sky's visuals look better on the Switch.

Published
1 minute & 38 seconds read time

Hello Games confirmed it is using AMD's FSR 2.0 tech to boost the visual quality of No Man's Sky on the Nintendo Switch.

Today Hello Games announced Echoes, the latest free expansion for their mega-successful space sim No Man's Sky. The new Echoes expansion packs in a ton of content, including a new alien language, pirate frigates, fresh settlements, new expeditions, and even a ceremonial staff you can use while exploring planets.

There's also some tech upgrades including foveated rendering on PlayStation VR2 to "boost resolution and detail at the center of your vision." Hello Games has also confirmed they are using AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 to enhance visuals on the lower-end Tegra X1-powered Nintendo Switch.

"A highly customised version of AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2), tailored specifically for No Man's Sky on Switch, now provides higher image quality for Switch players. This temporal upscaling technology has been combined with dynamic resolution scaling to offer not only a boost to visual quality, but also improved and smoother framerates. Learn more about FSR 2 on the AMD site."

There's not a whole lot of information on the specifics of FSR 2.0's implementation in No Man's Sky, but this isn't the first time the tech has been noticed on the Switch. It was also used in Nintendo's first-party Switch Sports game, too.

AMD's open-source FidelityFX Super Resolution can be found in a ton of new and upcoming games, and is able to boost in-game FPS by lowering the resolution of the rendered frames. The resolution is then upscaled using spatial upscaling techniques. The result is typically a game that runs at better frame rates and has visibly better graphics and edges.

Buy at Amazon

Mortal Kombat 1 - PlayStation5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/24/2023 at 5:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags