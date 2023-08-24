No Man's Sky Echoes uses AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution to boost performance on Switch

Hello Games is using a highly customized version of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution tech to make No Man's Sky's visuals look better on the Switch.

Hello Games confirmed it is using AMD's FSR 2.0 tech to boost the visual quality of No Man's Sky on the Nintendo Switch.

Today Hello Games announced Echoes, the latest free expansion for their mega-successful space sim No Man's Sky. The new Echoes expansion packs in a ton of content, including a new alien language, pirate frigates, fresh settlements, new expeditions, and even a ceremonial staff you can use while exploring planets.

There's also some tech upgrades including foveated rendering on PlayStation VR2 to "boost resolution and detail at the center of your vision." Hello Games has also confirmed they are using AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 to enhance visuals on the lower-end Tegra X1-powered Nintendo Switch.

"A highly customised version of AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2), tailored specifically for No Man's Sky on Switch, now provides higher image quality for Switch players. This temporal upscaling technology has been combined with dynamic resolution scaling to offer not only a boost to visual quality, but also improved and smoother framerates. Learn more about FSR 2 on the AMD site."

There's not a whole lot of information on the specifics of FSR 2.0's implementation in No Man's Sky, but this isn't the first time the tech has been noticed on the Switch. It was also used in Nintendo's first-party Switch Sports game, too.

AMD's open-source FidelityFX Super Resolution can be found in a ton of new and upcoming games, and is able to boost in-game FPS by lowering the resolution of the rendered frames. The resolution is then upscaled using spatial upscaling techniques. The result is typically a game that runs at better frame rates and has visibly better graphics and edges.