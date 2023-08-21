All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Spotify has a $38 million white-noise problem it's looking to ban

Spotify is losing out on tens of millions of dollars to white noise podcasts, with some creators making as much as $18,000 a month.

Spotify has a $38 million white-noise problem it's looking to ban
Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

An internal document obtained by Bloomberg has revealed Spotify is looking into banning white noise podcasts, as the music-listening platform is missing out on tens of millions of dollars.

Spotify has a $38 million white-noise problem it's looking to ban 269312
Open Gallery 2

The document read by Bloomberg reveals that a not-so-seemingly popular lane of podcasters is much more popular than one might imagine - white noise podcasts, which are used by people predominately to go to sleep. According to Bloomberg, some creators behind these podcasts are earning up to $18,000 per month through Spotify advertisements, as Spotify's own algorithm was boosting these podcasts.

As of January 2023, white noise and ambient podcasts accounted for 3 million daily consumption hours, and while that is a significant number, it isn't necessarily profitable for Spotify, or at least not as profitable as the company wants it to be. Spotify makes most of its money through paid subscribers, and according to its internal document, if it directed white noise listeners away from what they like, the company could net an additional $38 million in profit.

The $38 million of additional profit was the reason the platform considered banning the lane of podcasting. However, according to a spokesperson for Spotify that talked to Bloomberg, "The proposal in question did not come to fruition - we continue to have white noise podcasts on our platform."

This isn't the first time that white noise has created controversy in the music industry, as executives at major record labels have expressed concern regarding their value.

"It can't be that an Ed Sheeran stream is worth exactly the same as a stream of rain falling on the roof," Warner Music Group CEO, Robert Kyncl told Music Business Worldwide earlier this year.

Buy at Amazon

Godfall - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.90
$12.59$12.59$12.59
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.62
$25.62--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/21/2023 at 3:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, bloomberg.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.