Google Photos gets a new spin on 'Memories' feature powered by AI

AI is getting everywhere these days, and now it has been recruited to drive a revamped Memories view in a fresh update for Google Photos.

Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

Google Photos has been updated with a revamped 'Memories' feature that employs a scrapbook-like view that's organized using AI (yes, artificial intelligence is creeping into everything, in case you hadn't noticed).

The overhauled Memories is part of a rejigged navigation bar, and it offers a new scrapbook take as mentioned, with photos (and videos) grouped together based on certain events, or specific days, or whatever criteria you want.

You can create views from scratch, or hide them, or fine-tune the contents by removing certain videos or photos as you prefer.

In a blog post (spotted by 9 to 5 Google) introducing the new feature, Google enthuses: "You can rename your memories to make them recognizable and reflect the meaning and feeling of the moment. Or if you want some inspiration, let Photos provide a set of customized title suggestions created with generative AI. Just look for the 'Help me title' button on select memories."

The user can also point the AI in the right direction in terms of these suggestions via a hint button that can be used to highlight important details to take into account when composing titles.

Like many things in the world of AI, you can expect the feature to be somewhat flaky, and it's labeled as 'experimental' right now.

As a result, there's a limited rollout for the new Memories view which is coming to a subset of users in the US only to begin with, starting from today. As ever, we can expect a wider rollout to other regions over time, and for the AI suggestions to get honed and more intelligent, no doubt.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, blog.google, 9to5google.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

