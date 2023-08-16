Mecpow launches X3/X3 Pro laser engravers with an epic tripled lifespan, discount code inside

Mecpow is launching two new laser engravers that come with a tripled lifespan, high precision, seamless connectivity, and enhanced safety features.

Mecpow is about to launch two new laser engravers that are designed to make creation easier, safer, and last longer.

10 10

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

The company behind the two products has announced the Mecpow X3 and the Mecpow X3 Pro laser engraver, a laser cutter designed for engraving wood and metal. The X3 Pro features a 10W output laser cutter and the X3 features 5W output laser cutter with an emergency stop feature, along with flame and gyro detection. Additionally, the working area for both the laser engravers is the same, measuring 16.0" x 15.7", with the main difference between the two new products being the wattage, as well as the inclusion of air assist with the Pro version.

Both of the laser engravers have four connection options; USB, TF card, Wi-Fi, or the App. According to Mecpow, each of these ways of connectivity enable users to seamlessly connect to the laser engravers and immediately begin their creations. In terms of safety, both of the engravers are equipped with a flame detector and position movement protection, which is triggered when the machine is either tilted or fire/smoke has been detected.

10 10

10 10

According to Mecpow, there are already 3.5 million+ users enjoying the company's laser engravers, with more than 5 million shipments already sent out across 100+ different countries.

10 10

As for precision, the Mecpow's laser engravers boast an ultra-fine 0.05*0.07mm compression spot, which enables users to produce an extremely detailed yet smooth image across various materials. According to Mecpow, the laser engravers excel at creating artistry on wood, acrylic, or metal and won't feature any burn marks.

10 10

Mecpow states that these engravers come with a tripled lifespan compared to similar products. This tripled lifespan can be attributed to the aluminum and stainless steel modular design that also makes for effortless assembly and unparalleled stability and durability.

10 10

Mecpow doesn't stop there, as the company has assured all customers that any queries regarding their purchased products will be responded to within 12 hours. The company's fantastic after-sales service enables all buyers to make sure their new laser engraver is setup and running perfectly.

10 10

Furthermore, these laser engravers feature a secure key lock that prevents any unauthorized access, perhaps from children that are curious about the new toy you have just purchased.

10 10

If you are interested in picking up either the Mecpow X3 or the Mecpow X3 Pro, both are available on Amazon for $249.99 and $349.99, respectively. Using the discount code 20Mecpow will give you an exclusive 20% discount, bringing the total price down to $199.99 and $279.99, respectively.