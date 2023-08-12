All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Scientists announce successful hearing loss reversal in mice

A team of scientists announced they've successfully reversed hearing loss in mice, leading researchers to believe the same process could work for humans.

Scientists announce successful hearing loss reversal in mice
Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

A team of researchers have published a new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that details a genetic approach that has reversed deafness in mice.

Scientists announce successful hearing loss reversal in mice 414
Open Gallery 2

According to reports, the team of researchers has been able to restore hearing abilities in the low and middle frequency ranges by repairing a defective Spns2gene. The researchers state that this proof-of-concept study suggests that it may be possible to reverse gene activity hearing loss in humans through this method. So, what did the researchers do? The team behind the study bred mice with an inactive Spns2gene, which were then given a special enzyme at different ages across their life.

The enzyme the mice were given was designed to activate the inactive Spns2gene, and according to the study's results, hearing improved for the mice. The scientists write that the hearing improvements were most prevalent when the mice were given the enzyme at a younger age, with the positive effects of the gene activation becoming less potent the older the mice.

"Degenerative diseases such as progressive hearing loss are often believed to be irreversible, but we have shown that at least one type of inner ear dysfunction can be reversed. We used a genetic method to show this reversal as a proof-of-concept in mice, but the positive results should encourage research into methods like gene therapy or drugs to reactivate hearing in people with a similar type of hearing loss," said Professor Karen Steel, Professor of Sensory Function at King's IoPPN and the study's senior author

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$74.52
$74.52$75.00$64.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
-$59.00$68.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/12/2023 at 2:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:pnas.org, kcl.ac.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.